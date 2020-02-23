Analysts Expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 149.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 66.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 175,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 566.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.