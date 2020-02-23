Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
NASDAQ ACHV remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. 477,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.