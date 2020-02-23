Analysts Anticipate Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 13,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

