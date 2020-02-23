Analysts Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $204.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 71,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

