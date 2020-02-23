Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00012265 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00492847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $651.29 or 0.06591178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027669 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004953 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,599,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,930,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

