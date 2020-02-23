AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.22-1.30 for the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 5,070,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

