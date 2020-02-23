America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Shares of CRMT traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,617. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

