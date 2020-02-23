American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 119,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $134.90. 3,106,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

