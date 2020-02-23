America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

