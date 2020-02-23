Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

