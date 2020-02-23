Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. Alliant Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

