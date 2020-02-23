Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $167.98. 916,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.87 and a 1 year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

