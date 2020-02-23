Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 916,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $133.87 and a 12-month high of $175.74.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
