Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 916,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $133.87 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

