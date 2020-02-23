Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of AC opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.51. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.86 and a 1 year high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,511.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

