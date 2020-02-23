Aion Trading Up 41.1% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Aion has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Koinex, BitForex, Kyber Network, Liqui, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

