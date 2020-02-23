Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $61.82 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HADAX, Bithumb and IDAX. Aeternity has a total market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000605 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,014,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,193,550 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, BigONE, OOOBTC, HADAX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, FCoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Zebpay, Crex24, IDAX, Tokenomy, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, BitMart, Gate.io, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

