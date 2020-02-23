aelf Reaches Market Cap of $60.91 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $60.91 million and approximately $49.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Koinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Binance, Bancor Network, OKEx, BigONE, Kucoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bibox, ABCC, Allbit, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, IDEX, DDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

