Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.28, 88,414,489 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 58,475,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

