ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $204,500. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.