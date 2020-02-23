Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,275 ($29.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,161.48. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,343 ($30.82).

In other news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

