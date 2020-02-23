Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.55 target price on the technology company’s stock.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.