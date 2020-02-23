ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 9.2%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.72, 626,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 911,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.
