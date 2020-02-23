ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 9.2%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.72, 626,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 911,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

