ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,900. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.