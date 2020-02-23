Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells C$57,203.30 in Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65.
Shares of TSE:ABT traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$10.39. 47,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,911. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million and a PE ratio of 41.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.54%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
