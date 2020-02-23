Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells C$57,203.30 in Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65.

Shares of TSE:ABT traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$10.39. 47,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,911. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million and a PE ratio of 41.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$13.00 target price on Absolute Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

