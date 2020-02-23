$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.76 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $40.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.48 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

