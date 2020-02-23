$836.75 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $836.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $843.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Crane posted sales of $831.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 168,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

