$800.03 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report $800.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Greenbrier Companies reported sales of $658.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 393,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,510. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $900.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

