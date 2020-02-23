$664.31 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $664.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.40 million to $693.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $869.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

