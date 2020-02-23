$45.13 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report sales of $45.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.18 million to $48.43 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $55.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $205.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.08 million to $243.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $206.11 million, with estimates ranging from $177.12 million to $235.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after buying an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 762,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock remained flat at $$13.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

