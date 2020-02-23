$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,702. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.