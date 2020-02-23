$377.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $377.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the highest is $387.86 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $336.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 388,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.