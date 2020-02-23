17,519 Shares in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 326.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 100,372 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 329,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,637. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

