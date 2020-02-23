15,566 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.09. 7,464,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.