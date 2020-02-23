$0.23 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.46. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. 771,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,921. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

