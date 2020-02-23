$0.08 EPS Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow inTest.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.71. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,634. inTest has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

