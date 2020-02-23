-$0.07 EPS Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Mobileiron reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOBL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MOBL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.47. 553,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.