-$0.05 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). SVMK posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $253,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $983,273.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,039 shares of company stock worth $9,191,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,318. SVMK has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

