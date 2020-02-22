ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,835 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $153,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

