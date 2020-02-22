ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,520.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $263,520.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00461708 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007678 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

