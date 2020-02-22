Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Tops $207.30 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, DDEX and OTCBTC. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $71.03 million and approximately $207.30 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.02927590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,212,741,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,921,274,651 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Korbit, DragonEX, OOOBTC, DEx.top, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Hotbit, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Huobi, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, OKEx, UEX, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, Gate.io, Coinone, FCoin, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, OTCBTC, WazirX, AirSwap, Coinhub, BitMart, DDEX, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

