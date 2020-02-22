Zano (ZANO) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $38,638.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.79 or 0.02884304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00141831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,027,051 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,551 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars.

