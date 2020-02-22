Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.72 ($52.00).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €47.32 ($55.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,762 shares. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.85.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

