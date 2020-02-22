Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.72 ($52.00).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €47.32 ($55.02) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.