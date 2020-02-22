Zacks: Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Puxin an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
NYSE NEW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,258. Puxin has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.90.
About Puxin
Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puxin (NEW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.