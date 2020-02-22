Zacks: Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Puxin an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,258. Puxin has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

