Zacks: Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $70.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 66,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 94,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,410. Neenah has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

