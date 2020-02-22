Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

