Zacks: Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Entera Bio an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

ENTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. Knoll Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,823 shares during the period. Entera Bio accounts for 2.7% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Knoll Capital Management LP owned about 15.24% of Entera Bio worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.