Zacks: Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eastside Distilling an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 9,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,060. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

