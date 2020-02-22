Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

PNW traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. 2,333,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

