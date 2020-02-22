Zacks: Brokerages Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report $68.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.41 million. Instructure reported sales of $56.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $257.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Instructure.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INST shares. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Instructure news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Instructure by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INST remained flat at $$48.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,989,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

